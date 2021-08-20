SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Governor Baker has activated 1000 members of the National Guard, ahead of Henri, to help clear debris and help with highwater rescue. Baker said the biggest way you can make emergency workers' jobs easier is to stay off the roads Sunday.
Emergency crews throughout the state already had their hands full Thursday, with rescuing people who drove on flooded roadways. With the potential for heavy rains from the storm Henri, Governor Baker has activated the National Guard and he's urging extreme caution for everyone else.
"The simple point here is we really would like people to be off the roads at the height of the storm which will probably last all day Sunday and through until the early part of Monday," said Gov. Baker.
In addition to clearing debris and dealing with flooding, Baker said emergency crews could be joined by power crews shortly after the rains and wind pass.
"The storm could knock out power for somewhere between 100-thousand and 300-thousand residents based on the current estimates," said Governor Baker.
Western Mass News spoke with Tom Lyons, with the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency or MEMA about those current estimates for the storm. Right now, Cape Cod and Rhode Island are expected to get the worst, but Lyons is concerned the storm could move west.
"This is actually going to involve central and western Massachusetts more than we thought it would," said Lyons.
Because of this, Lyons said the MEMA Center in Agawam will be activated on Saturday. When Henri gets closer, he said the regional center will spring into action.
"They will be in constant contact doing outreach, proactive outreach, to emergency management directors throughout western Massachusetts to make sure that they know what the situation is," said Lyons.
Once the storm hits, Lyon said MEMA will contact municipalities again to see what state assistance they might need. He’s especially concerned about flooding and drainage in an area like western Mass.
"....that’s seen a tremendous amount of rainfall already this season," said Lyons.
Western Mass News checked in with Eversource yesterday. They told us they are securing additional crews and watching the storm to restore lost power as quickly as possible.
