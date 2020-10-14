BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's a follow-up to a story we first told you about last night as a man faces charges after breaking into the home of Governor Charlie Baker.
Baker addressed the issue quickly today during a press conference Wednesday.
WBZ-TV reported that Lane Forman, 59, of Danvers pulled into the driveway and opened an unlocked exterior door leading into the kitchen of Baker's Swampscott home.
They said Forman left behind a letter addressed to Baker along with documents and photos.
"Everybody is safe. That's the only thing that really matters and that's all I'm going to say about it," Baker said Wednesday.
As for Forman, court records showed he pleaded not guilty, was held on $5,000 bail, and was ordered to undergo a competency hearing. He's due back in court next month.
