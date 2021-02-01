BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Monday’s snowfall caused concern for those with important appointments Tuesday morning.
Especially for those with COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
Governor Charlie Baker addressed these concerns in a press conference Monday. He said that while the state mobilized to clear highways, they also kept those crucial appointments in mind.
“MassDOT is coordinating with several sites, including the mass vaccination sites, to help clear snow at these sites to keep them as accessible as possible for as long as possible,” Baker said.
Vaccination sites here in western Mass also coped with the snowstorm. The Eastfield Mall has also accommodated missed appointments.
