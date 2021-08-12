BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- With COVID-19 cases on the rise again, Governor Charlie Baker is continuing to recommend, but not mandate, that kids too young to get the vaccine wear masks in school this year.
State education officials have said that they will not track COVID-19 cases in school this year. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education told us they informed superintendents in the spring they would discontinue the practice.
Baker, however, said he is confident students will be safe. When asked about masks in schools, Baker added that the state is well-positioned to return to school in-person and all public schools will be able to use the pool testing program. That program allows districts to individually track cases within their buildings.
Baker also stood by his recommendation that student in grades six and below wear masks, while touting efforts to vaccinate those old enough to get the vaccine.
“We have dozens and dozens of vaccination clinics set-up in conjunction with school departments and with cities and towns between now and the time school starts and into the beginning of the school year. I fully expect you’re going to have communities that will probably be north of 80 percent of kids at the seven to 12 grade level will be vaccinated by the time school begins,” Baker explained.
This comes as the debate over masks in schools continues across the country. In western Massachusetts, four districts have made masks a requirement so far including Springfield and Holyoke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.