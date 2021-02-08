BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Here in Massachusetts residents 75 years and older have been getting their COVID-19 vaccinations for a week now.
But when will the next group in Phase 2 get the go-ahead for the shot?
The governor said the quicker the federal government supplies vaccines to states, the quicker Massachusetts can move forward with the vaccination steps.
People across the state are eagerly waiting to get the coronavirus vaccine.
Massachusetts is currently in the beginning of Phase 2, with residents 75 years or older allowed to get their shots.
“The mass sites are batting about 100 percent in terms of vaccine allocated and vaccine administered, and they will continue to operate at that level,” Governor Charlie Baker said.
Western Mass News has received dozens of calls and emails to our Vaccine Authority hotline wanting to know when the Bay State will move to the next group in Phase 2.
That is people 65 years and older and those with two or more serious health issues.
Western Mass News went directly to Baker for answers.
“Well, I think we will move beyond where we are now when we feel like we have done as much as we can do to get to folks who are currently eligible to get vaccinated,” Baker explained.
The governor said the state has probably vaccinated about 200,000 people who are 75 years and older in the last few days.
But he said more people need to get the shot before the state moves forward.
“Part of the reason these communities were early was because they are vulnerable and at risk, especially with some of the older folks we need to give them some room here to get there,” Baker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.