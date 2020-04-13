BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker, in his daily press briefing Monday, reported that Chelsea is now a hot spot for coronavirus cases.

Statewide mobile testing is up and more ventilators are on the way.

Baker said today that hundreds of Bay State companies are stepping up to help produce personal protective equipment, or PPE.

In the meantime, we have new numbers on local cases of COVID-19 in western Massachusetts.

You may wonder why your community is not on this list. It’s important to know that towns and cities are not required to report COVID-19 cases.

These are the latest numbers that have been submitted today:

Springfield: 541

Westfield: 203

Chicopee: 124

Greenfield: 93 (31 recoveries, 22 deaths)

With regards to those private companies stepping up and switching production to help those on the front lines with personal protective gear, the governor said 400 companies have reached out to Massachusetts wanting to help.

Baker says 260 of those businesses are in Massachusetts.

Companies are answering the call to make face shields, gowns, and swabs for healthcare workers all across the state.

"There's incredible work going on behind the scenes in our local businesses and companies and through some unique partnerships, we've created and funded a program to assist local manufacturers to make PPE, even if it's not in their business model,” Baker explained.

Baker also announced new initiative to track where PPE is being distributed within the state.

The state's command center has launched a summary online, which will be updated regularly. You can CLICK HERE to find that data.

Baker said the PPE has been distributed to nursing homes, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities across the Commonwealth.

In the meantime, the governor said the Mass. National Guard has been called in to help the residents of Chelsea, where there are nearly 500 confirmed cases, 14 have died. The guard will help with increased testing and handing out meal kits to affected residents there.

Baker also said Monday that the state has received an additional 200 ventilators through FEMA. They could begin distributing those as early as this evening.