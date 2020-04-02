BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker has provided an update on the coronavirus pandemic in the state.
Baker said Thursday afternoon that, based on projections, the total amount of cases in the Commonwealth is expected to be between 47,000 and 172,000 people throughout the duration of the pandemic.
The state also projects that the 'surge' of hospitalizations to occur between April 10 and April 20.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
