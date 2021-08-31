EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We are approaching one week since the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Hampden County was forced to close over visible mold growing in the building.
In that time, lawmakers and employees who work in the building have spoken out pressing the state for a new building.
Tuesday, the governor addressed the situation while speaking at an event in Easthampton.
The event in Easthampton was centered on climate change and an upcoming project to stop flooding in a neighborhood.
Given that courthouse employees believe the visible mold could be due to record rainfall and generally damp conditions, the push for a more permanent solution was front and center when the governor took questions this morning.
“This summer, we experienced four significant heat waves, more than 25 days over 90 degrees,” Governor Charlie Baker said.
Baker discussed climate change at an event in Easthampton on Tuesday morning, but when he opened up the floor to media questions he was asked about the growing environmental concerns brewing in Springfield.
For nearly a week, the Roderick Ireland Courthouse has been closed due to mold.
“It's pretty clear as the building has issues,” Baker said.
The closure underscores the years of concerns employees and court officials have had about the building's environmental safety. Baker said his administration has offered support.
“We've had many conversations with the trial court about this and have basically said that we are available at their disposal for whatever point or purpose they believe we can help them,” Baker explained.
But when asked what further steps he could take beyond offering assistance, Baker implied his hands were tied.
“The trial court has made very clear to me on numerous occasions that they are an independent and separate branch of government. And I could go on all day with respect to the circumstances and situations in which that point has been made clear to me,” Baker said.
Western Mass News has reached out to the trial court to ask what specific assistance the Baker administration has offered in cleaning the moldy courthouse. So far, the trial court has said the building will remain closed until a full report can be shared on the testing completed by the mold abatement company. That report is expected on September 1.
The court system has turned into musical chairs with different matters being heard in different local districts leaving employees to wonder when a permanent solution will come.
“At the end of the day, that building belongs to them, not to us,” Baker added.
