BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday defended his announcement yesterday to extend the stay-at-home deadline until May 18.
In his daily briefing, he also outlined continued efforts to help those who've lost a job to COVID-19 and just how many people have actually applied for unemployment.
Baker said the state needed an extra two weeks to give a newly formed advisory board time to figure out a plan to re-open.
In the meantime, there are new numbers to report locally on how western Massachusetts is doing in the fight against COVID-19.
In Northampton, Cooley Dickinson Health Care reported 415 positive tests. That's up nearly 30 from Tuesday.
While the number of those hospitalized is down by one, 10 patients are hospitalized, with three in intensive care.
The number of those under investigation for COVID-19 has jumped from 76 yesterday to 198 patients.
From Trinity Health - which includes Mercy Medical Center, other facilities in the Bay State, and four in Connecticut - they are reporting just over 15,000 tests completed.
Trinity reports that 9,500 tests came back negative.
Just over 5,000 tests came back positive. That’s a rate of 33.5 percent, slightly down from yesterday.
Baystate Health reports that they have now conducted nearly 6,000 tests. That's up more than 300 from yesterday.
Nearly 4,800 of those tests have come back negative, while 1,085 tests - or 18.1 percent - have come back positive.
Baystate reports that 119 tests are still pending.
They added that 110 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 14 of them in critical care units.
Nine cases are under investigation for the virus.
All of those numbers down slightly from yesterday.
With regards to the economic toll from the virus, Baker said Wednesday that an unprecedented number of people have applied for help in the form of unemployment and the state is currently working to process more applications by the day.
“So far, the system has seen over 150,000 applications and, as of today, has paid out nearly half a billion dollars in benefits to the people who've applied. Last week's numbers indicated that over 650,000 people had applied for the traditional unemployment since this crisis began. The Department of Unemployment Assistance has been paying benefit to an unprecedented number of people as well. As of last week, the state is paying benefits to over 400,000 people,” Baker said.
That is, Baker said, 10-to-15 times more than ever before.
To help process all those applications, he said the office of unemployment has expanded significantly, going from 50 employees to 1,200 working in the call center.
The question everyone wants to know: when will the state begin to reopen?
Baker said the advisory board announced earlier this week to put together to look at how a phased re-opening can happen already had their first meeting yesterday.
