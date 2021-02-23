BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is digging deeper into the number of wasted vaccine doses in Massachusetts.

Western Mass News filed a public records request from the state Department of Public Health and has learned that more than 1,200 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been wasted as of Monday.

So far, the state has given out more than one million first doses against COVID-19 which makes the 1,200 wasted doses seem small in comparison.

But when the demand for the vaccine is so high any wasted doses seem like a wasted opportunity to protect someone against COVID.

“We continue to be the number one state in the country among our peer states, the 24 states that have more than 5 million people, for first doses per capita,” Governor Charlie Baker said.

Baker touted new numbers that rank Massachusetts among the most successful states at administering the COVID-19 vaccine, but not all doses are made their way into arms.

According to documents obtained by Western Mass News from the state Department of Public Health, 1,204 vaccine doses have been wasted as of February 22.

That breaks down to 982 Moderna doses and 222 Pfizer.

The data is self-reported by providers. Some of the biggest dose dumps came from a reliant medical group in Milford and the Suffolk County House of Correction both reporting 100 wasted shots.

Closer to home, the numbers are a bit lower. Mercy Medical Center has wasted four Pfizer doses and 22 Moderna. The city of Northampton reported wasting 11 Moderna doses.

The mass vaccine site at the Eastfield Mall was not listed on the document.

“Every dose that gets lost is a shame, but remember some of the doses that get lost has to do with things that have nothing to do with whether or not the shots were used. It could be a bad batch, and that happens,” Baker explained.

Western Mass News asked Baker what the state is doing to further minimize the wasting of crucial doses, and he contends that the approval of the one dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine has the potential to minimize problems that arise with the ultracold alternatives.

“That vaccine doesn’t require the same degree of deep freeze that we have with Pfizer and Moderna, and so the two benefits to that are number one, you don’t need to have the refrigeration capability in the first place, and the second is, you don’t have to figure out every night exactly how many you need to thaw over the course of the night to make sure you have them available for appointments tomorrow,” Baker said.

Baker said if the Johnson and Johnson vaccine comes online, the plan is to continue channeling doses into large sites like the Eastfield Mall rather than distributing them to smaller clinics.