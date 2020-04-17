SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Gov. Charlie Baker addressed the president’s guidelines for reopening the country following the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Massachusetts reopening date remains May 4.
There’s been a lot of talk surrounding the president’s three-tiered “Opening Up America Again” plan.
Baker said President Donald Trump was wise to defer the decision to each individual state.
“Health experts urge states to look for infection rates and hospitalizations to be on the decline for about two weeks. Here in Massachusetts, we're still seeing daily increases in positive cases and hospitalizations,” Baker said.
Western Mass News wanted to compare the president’s reopening guidelines with Massachusetts's data, and spoke with a microbiologist about the threat of a second coronavirus wave during the reopening process.
Trump laid out his guidelines for each state to consider when reopening the way of life the coronavirus shut down.
According to the plan, each state must look at regional data to determine if they meet the proper “gating criteria” to reopen, which mostly revolves around seeing a steady decline in cases and symptoms within two weeks.
If that criteria is met by region or state, they can move into Phase 1.
To then move into Phase 2, that same gating criteria needs to be met a second time, and then a third time to ensure a continued decline of the coronavirus moving into the third phase.
Looking at this on a local level, Western Mass News spoke with UMass microbiologist Erika Hamilton about using county by county data, and whether or not less-affected Franklin County could, or should, open first.
“Here, we are a super small state. We have a pretty dense population compared to other places, so it may not be necessarily a good idea to do county-by-county, but perhaps region-by-region - Western Mass. opposed to central Mass. as opposed to the Boston and metro area,” Hamilton said.
As for the differences between the phases, the gradual reopening of non-essential travel is clear along with the slow return to the workplace and the resuming of school and visits to hospitals.
Much of the return to normal takes place in Phase 2 of at least four weeks of downward case and symptom trajectory.
Western Mass News did the math based on state data.
Over the last two weeks, not only are the number of cases continuing to rise, but so is the percentage of positive results compared to the number of overall tests.
Hamilton said opening too early could send us back to square one.
“We’ll have to pull everything back and go back to sheltering in place and closing off essential businesses and daycares and schools. We don’t want that to happen,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.