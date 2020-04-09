BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday he's making it easier for doctors educated overseas to practice in Massachusetts in an effort to get more people on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.
The Republican governor said he signed an executive order that allows graduates of international medical schools who completed at least two years of post-graduate training to be licensed in the state.
Another executive order allows people in the last semester of nursing programs to practice as nurses in the state when supervised by a licensed medical professional, he said.
“These orders will contribute to our efforts to build a robust community of front line workers to support our health care institutions statewide as they significant increase their capacity to deal with the surge," Baker said.
