HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In campaign 2020 news, Governor Charlie Baker is allowing mail-in voting ballots for the September primary and the November Presidential Election.
The Secretary of State Office plans to send out a vote by mail application on July 15. From there, you can select which election you want to vote in or both, and then you will get a ballot in the mail.
Voting in September and November will be a bit different this election season.
“It's two separate elections, but it's one application you can fill out. There will be boxes on it. You can check for the state primary and also for the November general election. So if you check both the boxes, you’ll get a ballot for September and then come November, you’ll get another ballot," said Holyoke's City Clerk Brenna Murphy McGee.
McGee also said officials are going to ensure accuracy, to prevent voter fraud.
“Then when the voter has to return there, it comes back in an envelope, and that also has to have a signature," she said. "The application is then pulled to match the signature on the envelope to ensure they both match. If they don’t it will be rejected.”
There is also a tracking system...
"It also goes into the state voter registration system. So it gets tracked every step of the way," McGee explained.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there is huge anticipation that people will vote by mail for the Presidential Election this year.
“Especially being a Presidential [Election], I think we’re going to see a good, you know, like 60, 70 percent voter turnout, but I think a majority of the votes are going to come through the mail," McGee noted.
The deadline to request a vote by mail ballot is four days before both the primary and general elections.
