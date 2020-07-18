SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Before heading to the grocery store, shoppers should know Gov. Charlie Baker is now allowing shoppers to use their reusable bags.
While some argue this is better for the environment, others feel like the personal bag could spread germs.
On July 10, Baker rescinded the emergency order that he had issued in March to prohibit shoppers from using reusable bags at stores.
According to a statement from MASSPIRG Executive Director Janet Domenitz, “This is a home run for public health, for reducing waste and for protecting both workers and shoppers.”
But one resident from South Hadley spoke out to Western Mass News over the phone about this change saying she feels it's still very unsafe for customers to bring in their own reusable bags.
“When I got up to the counter, I didn't realize that thing about reusable bags started again, and I was shocked,” Carolyn Woods said.
Woods said she feels bringing a personal item from home has the potential of spreading germs.
“I always found them to be not sanitary and a source of bacteria, and it’s like bringing a petri dish into the store,” she said.
But in MASSPIRG release, they said in part the Commonwealth issued several emergency orders out of an abundance of caution.
“However, since then, the CDC has determined that the primary means of transmission is person-to-person, among other findings,” according to the release.
“The things that have been pounded in our head since March -- maintain good social distancing, wash your hands, wear a mask and clean and disinfect surfaces,” she said. “So if that’s true, why are we taking this chance with these unsanitary bags?”
Woods said she’s hopeful that Baker will reconsider the approval of having reusable bags in stores and if not, she would like to see the $0.10 charge of paper bags go away.
“I not only want to protect myself who is at high risk for COVID-19, but I want to protect my community, and all of a sudden we have an uptick in South Hadley,” she said.
