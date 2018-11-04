SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's the weekend before Election Day and candidates were out in full force rallying support before this Tuesday.
Early voting wrapped up this past Friday.
Now, candidates have their focus set on everyone else making their way to the polls Tuesday.
In just a matter of hours, voters across the state and country will head to the polls, candidates making sure everyone is feeling energized and ready to vote.
Geoff Diehl, who is running against Elizabeth Warren for the U.S. Senate, spent part of the day greeting tailgaters at Gillette Stadium.
Warren, on the other hand, was in Springfield Sunday.
She reminded the crowd how Republicans control the House, Senate, and the White House, telling Democrats the only way to win is by voting.
Gubernatorial candidate Jay Gonzalez, at that same event, echoed Warren.
"Our liberties, and," stated Gonzalez. "Our democracy, and the strength of our community. These fundamental community privileges are self-fulfilling. They need us to bring them into them."
Governor Charlie Baker was in Springfield on Saturday.
On Sunday, he was in the eastern part of the state, emphasizing his commitment to the Commonwealth.
"We are trying to do what's best for the people of Massachusetts, and," said Governor Baker. "Not just playing games and party politics."
Western Mass News is your home on Election Day.
We will have live coverage throughout the day Tuesday as voters head to the polls.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
