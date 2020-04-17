SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Gov. Charlie Baker announced Friday all police and firefighters in the state will get N95 masks in the Bay State.
This is something Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has wanted for weeks.
Soon, when firefighters and police officers respond to calls, they will have more protection against COVID-19.
“To MEMA and state officials, I’m not asking anymore. I am demanding those N95 and KN95 masks,” Sarno said.
Sarno made an emotional plea to state officials just last week for all police officers and firefighters in Springfield to get N95 masks.
On Friday, the mayor got some good news.
“They indicated to me, the governor, that they wanted to make sure they had enough for front line hospital workers, which I understood. He said as soon as they have enough, they’ll get them out to police and fire,” Sarno said.
Sarno told Western Mass News he will continue to fight for all the resources he possibly can.
“I will continue to go after anything and everything for the city of Springfield, and this is good because it doesn’t cost me anything,” Sarno said.
With the N95 masks now on the way for firefighters and police officers, Sarno said the city still needs thermal infrared thermometers.
