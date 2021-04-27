SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Life in Massachusetts is about to change.
It could be seen as a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic, as Governor Charlie Baker gives to go-ahead for the final stage of the state's reopening plan.
The governor’s announcements Tuesday were sweeping with changes to the face-covering mandates and summer events.
Western Mass News talked to the organizers of some of the biggest summer events that take place locally to see how this shift will affect your summer plans.
“A lot of these decisions that we needed to make based on the data that was available were destined to make lots of people unhappy,” Baker said.
It was May 18, 2020 that Baker announced the start of the COVID-19 reopening plan,
and for months, Western Mass News has kept you updated each time the state shifted into the different phases and steps.
Now the end is in sight.
Effective, April 30 face coverings are required outdoors only when social distancing is not possible.
They will still be required indoors and at some outdoor events, but the $300 fine is being eliminated.
On May 10, Massachusetts will enter Phase 4, Step 2 of the reopening plan. Capacity limits will increase to 25 percent for venues like stadiums and arenas.
On May 29, gathering sizes will also increase, and festivals and parades can have 50 percent of their previous capacity.
State officials said as of August 1, all industry restrictions will be lifted.
“The pancake breakfast will have like 12,000 people. The fireworks are tens of thousands of people,” Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt said.
Matt said her two biggest events, the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast and Star-Spangled Springfield, are typically held before that August 1 date.
”We will not be doing the fourth of July on the fourth of July because there’s just too many unanswered questions,” Matt said.
Matt said that for the time being her team is looking to hold both events on a Saturday in September.
“We would like to do pancakes in the morning and then fireworks in the evening,” Matt said.
With the Big E announced more of their plans Monday, this new information gives more of a clear understanding of what that could look like come September.
Western Mass News also spoke with one of the organizers of the Three County Fair in Northampton, who said he is planning for a full-fledged, as-close-to-normal fair this year.
Big news for events that were canceled or paired down last year, but the governor said it is all contingent on public health data continuing to improve.
“The fastest and best way that we can all participate in making that happen is by getting vaccinated,” Baker said.
Baker said on Tuesday that he is hoping to lift restrictions earlier if health data continues to improve, saying that critical August 1 date is tentative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.