BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- The first winners of the state's VaxMillions giveaway were announced Thursday morning by Governor Charlie Baker.
Both of the recipients were present at the announcement and were handed giant checks to celebrate their winnings.
The winner of the first $1 million prize is Darrell Washington from Weymouth and the college scholarship recipient is 15-year-old Daniela from Chelsea.
"Since we announced the program, about 200,000 people have gotten their shots and about 330,000 people have become fully vaccinated. Here in Massachusetts, we have about 4.5 million people who have gotten at least one shot and about 4.3 million who are fully vaccinated and we continue to see somewhere in the vicinity of 7,000 to 10,000 shots a day. Obviously, its important to us that people continue to get vaccinated," Baker explained.
If the cards didn't fall in your favor this time, there will be four more drawings throughout the summer.
If you are not already registered, the deadline for the next drawing is today and the next winner will be selected on Monday.
