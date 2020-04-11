SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Gov. Charlie Baker addressed the state Saturday afternoon as state officials prepare for the peak of coronavirus cases.
Baker announced that grocery store workers can now get tested free of charge for COVID-19 at the drive-thru testing site at Gillette stadium and in western Mass at the Big E fairgrounds in West Springfield.
He said grocery store employees do not need to be symptomatic to be tested.
Baker also activated an additional 3,000 Massachusetts National Guard military personnel, raising the total to 5,000 members statewide.
He said state officials are doing everything they can to keep residents safe, but as the surge nears, he said they are looking for more equipment.
“As we continue to take measures to plan for the surge, we are looking for protective personal equipment to make sure that all front line health care workers are safe while still being able to support their patients,” he said.
Baker said they have found creative ways to trace down personal protective equipment and will continue to do what’s necessary to keep the front line health care workers safe.
Baker said it’s important to follow government protocols as the projected surge is nearing.
