BOSTON (AP) — The first round of grants to food producing and distribution organizations that will help ensure that families struggling during the coronavirus pandemic have access to nutritious, locally grown food were announced Wednesday by Gov. Charlie Baker.
The nearly $3 million in initial grants are going to 26 organizations, inlcuding the Springfield public schools, the Salem Food Pantry and the North of Boston Farm in Boxford.
The $485,000 grant to the Springfield schools will help the system provide meals to 25,000 students this fall. The Salem Food Pantry will use part of its $128,000 grant to buy a new van to bring food to people who cannot leave their homes, state Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides said.
The grants are part of the state’s $36 million Food Security Infrastructure Grant Program.
“During this pandemic, Massachusetts’ food supply chain has faced significant challenges and there is an urgent need for food security to support our most vulnerable residents,” the Republican governor said at a news conference at a Salvation Army facility in Lynn that has distributed 1.8 million meals during the pandemic.
“This new funding is a $3 million investment in the infrastructure we need to continue to respond to the impacts of the pandemic, while creating a system that provides more equitable access to nutritious, local food in the Commonwealth,” he said.
The Lynn facility was serving 70 families per day before the pandemic, but Bakjer said it is now helping 500 families per day.
Baker also addressed concerns about slow turnaround times for COVID-19 tests.
“We’ve been in many conversations with some of the larger national platforms about this turnaround time and I do believe that within the next several weeks we should see some improvements with respect to turnaround times,” Baker said.
While Massachusetts has a low statewide positive test rate, the issue would be more urgent if the state's rate was higher, he said.
