BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Baker spoke today, providing an update on the coronavirus pandemic and how state officials are responding.
While there are more confirmed cases of coronavirus throughout the state, Gov. Baker said officials have been expecting an increase in the next few days.
Gov. Baker also said the state has increased their testing abilities, and now as the criteria for people to get tested expands, he said there will be an increase in positive tests.
But he said regarding testing capacity, the last few days have been moving in the right direction.
"We have made significant progress this week. Over the past two days the number of tests completed in a day in Massachusetts has nearly doubled from 520 on Wednesday to 962 yesterday, which represents about an 85% increase in the number of completed tests," Gov. Baker explained.
Governor Baker noted that there is now a drive-thru testing location at AFC Urgent Care in Waltham.
He urges residents who think they have symptoms to call a health care provider and follow their recommendations.
Governor Baker also said that there will be sites open starting Monday that will provide emergency daycare services to parents who work essential jobs such as nurses and grocery store employees.
