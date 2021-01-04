BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Across the state, the rollout continues for COVID-19 vaccinations.
Last week, long-term care facilities began to administer vaccines to residents.
During Governor Charlie Baker's coronavirus briefing Monday, officials announced some changes to who will be next in line to receive the vaccine. The state moved up a group of seniors.
“We are updating prioritization today so that individuals ages 75 plus are included in phase two group one, along with individuals of all ages with two-plus comorbidity. This change impacts approximately 170,000 individuals,” Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders said.
The state also announced that first responders will begin receiving their vaccinations one week from Monday.
There will be multiple locations in Hampden and Hampshire counties, as well as one in Greenfield to serve Franklin County.
