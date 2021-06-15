SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker announced a brand new incentive here in Massachusetts to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Get the shot, and you could become a millionaire.
Get the shot to have a shot at one million dollars that’s the new program Baker is rolling out for all fully vaccinated, permanent residents of Massachusetts who got their shots in the Bay State.
Beginning July 1, fully vaccinated residents ages 18 and up can register for a chance to win one of five $ 1 million cash prizes, and fully vaccinated residents ages 12 to 17 can enter for a chance to win one of five $300,000 college scholarships awards.
“We're hopeful that this giveaway will give another reason, opportunity for people to choose to get vaccinated here in the Commonwealth over the next couple of months,” Baker said.
At the Eastfield Mall, Western Mass News caught up with residents getting their COVID shots to tell them about the exciting news.
“Oh hey, how do I sign up? That’s cool,” Springfield resident Kyle Lamont said.
Lamont will be taking his shot at the lucky jackpot next month.
Jada Rosario celebrated her big day on Tuesday.
“It’s my birthday today,” Rosario said.
By getting her first COVID vaccine she was excited to find out she has a shot at free college tuition.
“That is pretty awesome,” Rosario said.
Winners will be decided at MassLottery drawings once a week for a month starting July 26. Baker said incentive programs like this in other states have been successful.
“Other states that have launched similar programs like Ohio, where I had a long conversation with Governor Dewine, did see a significant increase in vaccine sign-ups after they put this program in place,” Baker explained.
More information on how to enter to win will be released soon.
