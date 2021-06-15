SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If you're a fully vaccinated resident 18 years or older in the state of Massachusetts you'll be eligible to win 1 of 5 $300,000 scholarship grants.
Eligible residents who have received their Covid-19 shot(s) will be able to enter the drawing starting on July 1st, Governor Charlie Baker announced Tuesday.
Drawings will be held once a week for five weeks starting Monday, July 26th and continuing through the week ending Friday, August 27th.
“The Commonwealth leads the nation in vaccinating our residents, with almost four million people fully vaccinated, and our goal remains ensuring everyone that wants a vaccine has access to one,” explained Gov. Baker.
The 'VaxMillions Giveway' is in partnership with state Treasurer Goldberg and the Mass State Lottery.
For more information on the 'Mass VaxMillions Giveaway' - CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.