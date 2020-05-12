SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Gov. Charlie Baker today announced a massive supplemental budget bill to help the state respond to the COVID-19 crisis.
He said the money will go a long way in the fight against the virus and will result in no net cost to the Commonwealth.
He said the authorization will allow the state to leverage federal financial support, mostly from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
FEMA can only reimburse state spending from so-called “eligible disaster response activities.”
This would certainly qualify.
He said this legislation would ensure adequate state spending to continue to protect the public.
“Earlier today, I filed a supplemental budget bill that would authorize approximately $1 billion to cover costs that are related to COVID-19 here in the Commonwealth,” Baker said. “These COVID-19 response expenses include PPE purchasing, rate adjustments for essential human service providers, temporary field hospitals and shelters, and the first statewide contract tracing program in the country, and a whole bunch of other stuff as well.”
The governor's briefing was held at a company called MatTek in Ashland, which has pivoted production from pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, to produce PPE like sanitizer and COVID-19 test collection kits.
In the meantime, as of Monday, he said there are now close to 79,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Bay State.
A milestone the state reached is now over 5,000 deaths from the virus, the number now standing at 5,108.
