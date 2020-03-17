SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As the coronavirus continues to be a threat in Massachusetts, Governor Baker is releasing money immediately for local communities to better respond.
The governor announced this afternoon that emergency funds are going directly to cities and towns, something the mayor here in Springfield said is much needed.
As the coronavirus pandemic ramps up across the state Governor Charlie Baker announced on Tuesday how the state is supporting residents and the communities where they live.
"Our administration through the command center will be distributing a down payment of $5 million in emergency funds to the local Board of Health across the Commonwealth. That money will go out today and more will follow soon," Gov. Baker explained.
Gov. Baker said that money will be spread throughout the state.
"Most of this money will go directly to our cities and towns to help them respond to this public health emergency," Gov. Baker said.
Western Mass News caught up Springfield Mayor Dominic Sarno about what this means for the City of Springfield.
"We could use it here in the City of Springfield I will use that to make sure we continue the full-court press for the residence and the business community here in Springfield," Mayor Sarno said.
The mayor said he will do everything in his power to protect the residents of Springfield.
"I will go after every dime I can get my can get my hands on for Helen Colton Harris and the health department," Mayor Sarno noted.
Mayor Sarno still wants the federal government to step in.
"I understand the president just announced with a Congress that they are going to be doing some type of economic development stimulus package. I need to help my residence every one of them who are living paycheck to paycheck and I think that a direct check needed so that the residents can get the supplies that materials and food and stuff that they need and also be able to stay on top of their bills," Mayor Sarno explained.
Again the governor said that $5 million will be given out today and there will be more to come.
