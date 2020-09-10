MEDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM/AP) -- Governor Charlie Baker spoke from Bistro 5 in Medford to provide an update on the Shared Streets and Spaces Grant Program.
The governor said he's giving an additional $5 million to cities and towns across the state to improve sidewalks, curbs, and parking to promote social distancing and help businesses stay open throughout the pandemic.
The money was provided by MassDOT, as well as money from the Federal CARES Act.
"In this round of grants, we're pleased to award almost $4 million to 39 communities across Massachusetts. So far, Shared Streets has given out a total of $7.7 million to fund 91 projects in 78 municipalities...We consider programs like this Shared Streets Program to be another boost for local communities and business owners to help keep their doors open and to welcome customers, and it also includes our sidewalks and streets, where we can make more room for people to move around and enjoy some of their daily activities, like shopping and retail stores and dining at their favorite restaurants," Baker explained.
In addition, restaurants that have relied on newly created outdoor dining spaces during the pandemic will be able to keep their outdoor tables open longer under an executive order Baker said he plans to sign next week.
Many restaurant owners have been allowed to set up tables in their parking lots or on the street or sidewalk in front of their establishments to help reduce the risk of the spread of the coronovirus.
Baker also said Thursday that he plans to sign a second executive order allowing indoor and outdoor arcades to reopen next week. He said gaming centers have been able to open safely in neighboring states.
Bars and clubs remain closed.
