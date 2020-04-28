SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts nonessential businesses will remain closed until May 18.
The governor making this announcement today - along with extending the stay at home advisory to that date.
Western Mass News was at the governor's briefing today in the statehouse -getting answers.
The governor said it’s unlikely that western Mass will open before any other part of the state - despite a downward trend in our local hospitalization rates for COVID-19.
However, governor baker did announce a new committee - which he said will formulate a plan to reopen the state in phases.
Western Mass News spoke exclusively with Easthampton Mayor Nicole Lachapelle - one of the members of that committee representing western Mass.
"This group while small as a lot of people on it who are very qualified," said Governor Charlie Baker.
Baker announced a new committee to formulate a reopening plan for Massachusetts.
This as the COVID-19 nonessential business closures have been extended to May 18, which is led by Lt. Governor Karyn Polito.
This committee is comprised of health, business, and government leaders statewide.
"Working with the metro mayors working with local government official statewide from the Berkshires to the cape of the islands their insight is key," Polito said.
"It’s an honor and it’s also, you know a great responsibility," Lachapelle said.
Lachapelle has been named a member of the reopening committee, along with Baystate Health President and CEO Mark Keroack.
Lachapelle told Western Mass News the reason why she was selected.
"As a small city in western Mass, and also one that has fueled - our economic buzz and success has been fueled by small businesses, that information was needed on a state and then a federal level," Lachapelle noted.
The committee must present its reopening plan by May 18. The governor announced the plan will focus on reopening in phases, something Lachapelle says is a balancing act.
"What is the kind of the rolling waves of re-opening while balancing the very real, and in front of us and not going away soon, public health and safety concerns," Lachapelle said.
Lachapelle also said the plans and objectives for Easthampton and other western Mass cities have not disappeared because of COVID-19.
"Our goals and values have not changed. The world around us has changed a great deal and is still in a lot of turbulence," Lachapelle explained.
Lachapelle said that making sure western Mass continues to grow is one of her top priorities as a member of this state-wide committee.
"I want the voice of Easthampton and western mass cities to be well heard across the state," Lachapelle said.
