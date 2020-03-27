SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker is calling for those coming into the Bay State to self-quarantine for 14 days to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Travels are being cautious, like sanitizing gas pumps when getting gas.
This all comes as Governor Baker is trying to send a message as people cross state lines.
"To help deliver this message, travelers entering MA will be given flyers instructing them of the 14-day quarantine at our major transportation hubs, including Logan Airport, South Station, and Worcester Airport. Drivers will also see these flyers in rest stops on the turnpike and roadside message boards," Gov. Baker said.
Governor Charlie Baker calling on travelers to limit social interaction Friday afternoon as the U.S. now has more than 100,000 coronavirus cases...and the state's Department of Public Health confirming 3,240 cases in Massachusetts.
At Logan Airport, those just arriving got a firsthand look at the new coronavirus flyers.
But even with the warnings, some on the roads are traveling regardless of the dangers, including Michael Tomasulo, who drove to Mass from Buffalo, New York.
"The world is kind of on lockdown. I'm sort of at home with nothing to do. Might as well be at home with a friend having nothing to do together and hang out and enjoy the quarantine together," Tomasulo explained.
Tomasulo passed through to New Hampshire to see his girlfriend...and taking precautions at every stop.
"Especially going to rest stops like this when you go in. You gotta not be close to people. If you're going to use the bathroom, always wash your hands, soap, water. I try not to use cash at all if I am paying for something. I use a credit card," Tomasulo noted.
Tomasulo carries wipes in his car to ensure everything he touches is clean and that includes sanitizing the gas pump and the buttons.
"People were warning me, oh my god, you’re going to get it. Well, if I don’t talk to people and I don’t interact with people, can you get it? Who knows, you just gotta be careful," Tomasulo said.
Now, if you do plan to fly or take a road trip, the governor is only urging people to quarantine for 14-days.
This is a recommendation, not a requirement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.