Gov. Baker announces plans to reopen field hospitals

(WGGB/WSHM) -- Gov. Charlie Baker and his administration have announced their plans to reopen COVID-19 field hospitals.
The move to reopen field hospitals comes in response to the surging coronavirus case numbers and hospitalizations in the state.
Baker said Friday afternoon that a 240-bed field hospital will be reopening at the DCU Center in Worcester. It's anticipated that the facility will be available by the first week of December.
The Mass. National Guard will lead putting that hospital together and UMassMemorial Medical Center will staff it.
The DCU Center also served as a field hospital in the spring, along with the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, Joint Base Cape Cod, and UMass Lowell.
Baker added Friday that it's likely other field hospitals will be established, but officials want to do it on a staged basis while working with health care providers in those regions.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.