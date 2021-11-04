BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker has announced the state's plans to roll out the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine. He said parents can start making appointments Thursday and the shots will be widely available starting Friday.
Baker explained that there are about 500 locations across Massachusetts that have signed up to distribute COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11. He said vaccines were shipped out to a number of locations across the state last week.
Although some locations have started vaccinating those young children, he said the smaller dose vaccine will be widely available starting tomorrow. Those locations include pharmacies, pediatrician offices, local boards of health, hospitals, and more.
You can watch Baker's full remarks below:
"With this mixed model of providers, nearly every Massachusetts child lives at least 30 minutes of a vaccine clinic,” Baker noted.
Baker said parents should utilize the state's Vaxfinder website or vaccination phone line 211 to find a clinic near them that has the pediatric vaccine. He said as more locations sign up, they will be added to the list.
(1) comment
stop with the insanity. leave the kids alone.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.