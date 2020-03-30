SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In his daily update today, Governor Charlie Baker announced a possible extension of social distancing guidelines.
He reported progress over the weekend in the way of personal protective gear for medical personnel. He also advised some people not to apply for unemployment benefits just yet.
The governor today said testing is ramping up quickly. Ten thousand were conducted over the weekend bringing the total to almost 40,000 tests in the Bay State. He said they are exceeding the goal of 3,500 tests per day now.
Here’s a breakdown of when it comes to results here in western Mass:
- Along with Springfield's 45 cases, more communities are reporting an increase in confirmations.
- Westfield officials now say they have 46 people with coronavirus in their city.
- Chicopee now reports 20 cases.
- Palmer with 4.
In Greenfield, Buckley Health Care Center said there are now 17 patients testing positive for coronavirus at their facility. That's up from 4. They said five of the 17 patients at the center are now hospitalized.
In his daily update, Gov. Baker today announced more help is on the way to medical staff throughout the state -- that 1,000 ventilators are on their way from the federal stockpile.
He also said donations of all sorts of personal protective gear are coming in from companies also pitching in, such as New Balance based in Lawrence, who are now going to make masks.
When it comes to unemployment, Gov. Baker said benefits created by new federal legislation are not yet ready, and asked some to delay their applications.
“The not-so-good news is that states are still awaiting on guidance from the federal government on how to implement and start distributing these funds. We expect this guidance to detail application requirements, business rules, eligibility determinations, exceptions and technical requirements, all which are critical to assuring that this program gets off to a good start,” Baker said.
Gov. Baker said health officials are planning for the number of cases in the state to begin to surge during April, possibly between the 7th and the 17th, according to data.
After President Trump announced an extension through April, the governor says he is now revisiting the issue at the state level to possibly extend the non-essential business and the stay-at-home advisory. An announcement on that is expected tomorrow.
