Governor Charlie Baker announced Wednesday $130 million in new funding to help support long-term care facilities, expanded testing, and other tools in the fight against COVID-19.
Baystate Health also announced some encouraging numbers and in giving a daily numbers update, also released a statement showing some optimism in the local fight against the coronavirus.
Today, a different look at the numbers from Baystate Health. You can see the day-over-day change with a comparison from Tuesday.
- 3,116 people tested across their health sytems (up 189 tests from Tues.)
- 2,337 have come back negative (up from 2,239 on Tues.)
- 690 tested positive (22.1%). That's up 18 people from Tues.
- 89 pending
Of those testing positive for COVID-19 within Baystate Health:
- 188 were discharged home
- 33 were discharged to subacute nursing facilities
- 232 never required admission
Today, we are also heard from Dr. Andrew Artenstein, Chief Physician Executive at Baystate with some encouraging words about the latest numbers, saying: “These are reasons for optimism. We continue to appear to be in a stable (i.e. plateau) part of the epidemic curve at Baystate Health, which is another reason for cautious optimism.”
During his daily coronavirus briefing, Baker said the state task force is intensely focused on mitigating the spread of illness in senior living facilities.
Statewide, there are 731 such facilities including nursing homes, assisted living residences, and rest homes. That's 57,500 residents combined.
Baker said they recognize these facilities continue to be highly vulnerable to COVID-10 outbreaks.
“We've pursued three parallel options for expanding COVID-19 dedicated nursing home capacity here in Massachusetts. First of all, converting existing occupied facilities to fully dedicated COVID-19 facilities. An example of this would be the Beaumont facility in Worcester. Second, converting empty facilities to stand up a new dedicated COVID-19 nursing facility. An example of this would be the Pioneer Valley recovery center in East Longmeadow. Third, creating dedicated COVID-19 wings within a broader nursing facility,” Baker said.
The governor also said testing continues to ramp up statewide, including mobile testing.
Since the beginning of march, the command center has distributed nearly more than a million masks, almost 200,000 gowns, and over two million gloves to long-term care facilities.
Baker said five dedicated COVID-19 nursing facilities will open, if they haven't already, within the next week to 10 days, including two in western Massachusetts, located in East Longmeadow and Great Barrington.
