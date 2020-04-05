FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker held a press conference this afternoon just hours after a coronavirus testing site opened for first responders in the parking lot of Gillette Stadium.
The site just opened this morning.
It will be open 7 days a week and will provide at least 200 tests per day for first responders across the state.
The tests will be free of charge for first responders.
Governor Baker said it’s important to support the people who are protecting our communities right now.
"While the effects of this public health emergency are being felt by all of us, some of the greatest challenges associated with meeting it head-on are being met by our men and women in public safety and these professionals are working in high-risk environments to protect our communities and we felt it was important to support them," Gov. Baker explained.
Governor Baker said Massachusetts has been expanding its testing capacity to help stop the spread of the virus.
He said testing is important so people who have been exposed to someone who has tested positive can also take the appropriate measures.
He also said that they are working to expand medical capacity.
100 ventilators have just arrived in Massachusetts and 1 million masks came in from China earlier this week.
Governor Baker said officials are working to get more protective personal equipment to first responders.
He said other testing sites like the one at Gillette Stadium will open soon.
