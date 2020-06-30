BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials have updated travel guidelines to support the state's COVID-19 response.
Gov. Charlie Baker announced Tuesday that effective Wednesday, July 1, all travelers arriving to Masschusetts - including Massachusetts residents returning home - are instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days.
The new guidance does not apply to travelers from:
- Rhode Island
- Connecticut
- Vermont
- Maine
- New Hampshire
- New York
- New Jersey
"These surrounding states, like Massachusetts, are seeing a significant decline in cases and new hospitalizations. Travelers arriving to Massachusetts from these seven states are exempt from the 14-day self-quarantine directive," Baker explained.
In addition, workers designated by the federal government as essential critical infrastructure workers are also exempt.
Anyone displaying symptoms of COVID-19 are being instructed not to travel to the Commonwealth.
The state is also reminding all Massachusetts residents and visitors that the use of face masks or coverings in public places where you can't socially distance from others is required.
More on the advisory can be found here.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
