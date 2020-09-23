LOWELL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Gov. Charlie Baker has announced some updates to the state's reopening plan related to restaurants.
The governor announced Wednesday that effective September 28, restaurants can seat 10 people per table for both indoor and outdoor dining. That is up from a limit of six people as outlined in earlier reopening plans.
While bars and nightclubs remain closed, restaurants with bar seating can use that seating for food service, with proper distancing, starting Monday.
"No standing around the bar," Baker noted.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
