BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker said Friday he is asking visitors arriving in Massachusetts to self-quarantine for 14 days as the state tightens its efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The Republican governor said travelers coming into Massachusetts through the state’s airports and by train will be given flyers instructing them about the quarantine.
Instructions will also be placed at highway rest stops and on electronic highway message boards.
Baker said there is no enforcement mechanism at this point.
