BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Gov. Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh are in Washington D.C. to discuss the state's aging infrastructure.
The Republican governor and Democratic mayor are coming together to suggest a bipartisan approach to a fix.
Massachusetts, like many states, is facing a problem about what to do about aging infrastructure.
Wednesday morning, Baker and Walsh held a press conference at Logan International Airport before taking off for our nation's capital.
The duo is in pursuit of federal legislation and increased funding for roads, bridges, tunnels, and public transit.
Baker notes that Massachusetts' infrastructure is older than most other states, simply because the Commonwealth has been around longer. He said the state's public transportation's system is the oldest in the country and it's time the state receives some federal help with addressing the issues.
"The state is putting a lot more resources into transportation than we were putting four or five years ago, a lot more. The city is putting a lot more resources. You talk to any community in Massachusetts, they'll tell you that their spending on transportation is going up as well, and on infrastructure, it's going up. I don't quibble with the fact that we spend more on it. We've been doing that for the past four years, but I think it's important for the federal government to step up and become part of this conversation," Baker explained.
Baker and Walsh also met with with Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Oregon Rep. Peter Defazio, the Democratic chairman of the House transportation infrastructure committee, as well as with the committee's top Republican, Missouri Rep. Sam Graves.
Massachusetts leaders said their approach could help other states address their infrastructure problems as well. They said there is urgency to get a bill passed as quickly as possible.
