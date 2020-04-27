BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker is pressing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to ramp up efforts to determine which coronavirus antibody tests are the most reliable.
The tests look for the presence of antibodies that show if an individual has been exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19. Baker said some of the tests have error rates of up to 35%.
“The FDA needs to do the work and then decide which tests they view as being the ones that are approved and effective and accurate and at that point in time a lot of people, including us, will do a lot more of it,” the Republican said at a Monday news conference. “A test that is wrong up to a third of the time is not very helpful.”
It’s also not clear if having antibodies provides future immunity from the virus, he said.
While antibody tests can help determine what portion of a population has been exposed to the virus, what’s needed even more is an increase in traditional testing to determine who currently has the virus and may infect others, Baker said.
Up to 40% of those who currently have the virus may show no symptoms, he said.
