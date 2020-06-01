SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Gov. Charlie Baker gave his remarks regarding the violent protests in Boston Sunday night.
Baker described these individuals who damaged the city as criminals and cowards.
At least seven officers were transported to the hospital.
Many were treated on scene, 21 police cruisers were damaged and over 50 people were arrested.
There were two protests in Boston on Sunday, and things turned violent as night fell.
With the state police holding a perimeter around the State House for hours, Baker said he is hoping those who caused the damage will be prosecuted.
“To the criminals and cowards who tarnished that nice, peaceful protest, I expect your day in court will come soon,” Baker said. The destruction of property, the looting, the criminal attempts to injure law enforcement are unacceptable. The people of Massachusetts can not let succeed in their goal to sew chaos into the fabric of what is an important effort and movement."
Massachusetts State Police will assist Boston police Monday night to help them maintain order and prevent crime.
State troopers will also be at the State House and across the state to help local police officers respond to violent protests.
