BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker said he'll have more to say Monday about lifting the state’s stay-at-home advisory that has been in place since March 23.
The Republican also said at a press conference Tuesday that he would have more specific information about which businesses would be allowed to open when — and under what safety protocols.
The first businesses to open will be those with little face to face contact with customers, Baker said. All businesses will have to adhere to basic safety measures including the use of facial coverings, maintaining social distancing and providing hand sanitizing stations.
The administration will also release industry-specific safety measures.
“I get the fact that everyone would like everything to be open sooner,” Baker said. “The downside to that, and it’s an important downside, is you want to do this in a way where you can sustain the opening when you go forward.”
Baker also filed a $1 billion supplemental budget with lawmakers Tuesday to cover COVID-19-related expenses from the purchase of personal protective equipment to the costs of building field hospitals.
Those costs should be reimbursed by the federal government, Baker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.