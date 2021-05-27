WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Work on a new taxiway at the Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport is set to begin and local and state officials attended the groundbreaking ceremony today.
Western Mass News has a crew at the airport now.
Governor Charlie Baker, Lt. Governor Karen Polito, Congressman Richard Neal, Major General Keefe, as well as Westfield Mayor Donald Humason - all took part in this event today.
The new taxiway is the result of a multi-million dollar investment, according Barnes Air National Guard Base.
Master Sgt. Lindsey Watson tells Western Mass News, "The new taxiway will expand the airport’s mobility and parking capacity and enhance its operational capabilities."
We will continue to follow this story today. Stay with Western Mass News online and on-air starting at 4PM on CBS3 for the latest.
