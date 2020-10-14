BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said, on Wednesday, that he will not be supporting President Donald Trump for this year's election, which is less than three weeks away.
The Baker-Polito Administration released a statement, saying:
"The governor cannot support Donald Trump for president and is focused on seeing Massachusetts through the pandemic."
Lizzy Guyton, the communications director for the administration, also said the governor will leave the election analysis to the pundits.
This is a position the governor has maintained prior to the 2016 Presidential Election.
