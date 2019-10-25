SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker defending his administration's temporary 4-month ban on the sale of vaping products...
Even after an appeals court judge denied the administration's request to overturn a lower court ruling requiring Gov. Baker to amend his ban by Monday.
"Until we're pretty sure about that I don't think we'd be doing our jobs if we were out there letting the market continue to perform as it was before while these numbers of people severely injured and in some cases dying continue to mount, that's not good public health and frankly that's not good government," Gov. Baker explained.
The Baker Administration was given until Monday to comply with the order to re-vamp terms of the ban or allow sales of nicotine vaping products to resume.
At western Mass Hydroponics in Springfield, the shelves where vaping products once stood are bare, owner Kayla Koc explained how it has been since the ban.
"We're hoping to see the ban is at least lifted or there are new terms on it because dry herb vaporizers don't seem to have a lot to do with it and that is a big part of our sales," Koc said.
But Koc told Western Mass News, despite the ban, demand is still high.
"There's a lot of customers who still don't even know about the vaping ban, they don't know one's in effect. So when they come in looking for certain products and I can't help them with it, they say oh, I guess we'll have to go to another state like Connecticut, and that seems to be what everyone's doing is jumping ship," Koc explained.
Koc said they are lucky vaping products only represent about 20-percent of their business.
"We are very lucky in that that we do have a wide variety, it has helped us keep our doors open," Koc noted.
