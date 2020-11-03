(WGGB/WSHM) -- Gov. Charlie Baker provided an update Tuesday on the new statewide restrictions as we contend with an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
During his briefing in Boston, Baker stressed the importance of wearing face masks.
As part of the new restrictions, people are required to wear the coverings when they are in public, even if social distancing is possible.
Baker told Western Mass News it's about more than just sending a message.
"Making clear to people that we actually have some well-known, well-established, well-tested tools to stop transmission. If we would just commit to being disciplined, vigilant, and consistent about it, we could take all of the gas out of the runway that's creating the concern we have right now in the healthcare community and the hospital industry," Baker explained.
Baker went on to say that if everybody commits to his plans now, he said we're going to have "one heck" of a holiday season.
