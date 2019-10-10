BLANDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The number of vaping-related illnesses continues to rise nationwide, with 1,300 cases reported across 49 states, in addition to at least 26 deaths.
Those numbers have prompted several states, including Massachusetts, to implement the temporary ban of vape products.
The sudden four-month ban in the Bay State has upset vape shop owners, who have filed suit against the state. They claim they didn't receive enough notice of the ban and their businesses are suffering.
On Thursday, Gov. Charlie Baker told Western Mass News that banning the sale of vapes was a difficult, but necessary, measure.
"We appreciated the disruption it was going to create and people certainly have access to the courts...and opportunities to pursue their claims, but I think from our point of view, the public health issue outweighed all the others and that's why we went with the four-month ban," Baker explained.
The governor said hopefully during ban the state will receive enough information from federal government to decide what regulatory framework should be implemented in the state.
