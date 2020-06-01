SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Massachusetts is just one week away from entering phase two of the state's reopening plan.
Gov. Charlie Baker in his daily briefing Monday said it's not a guarantee though just yet.
Baker said the administration will continue to view the latest data and won't release a full plan until June 6.
However, the governor said any of the businesses that would fall into phase two need to start planning now to be able to reopen.
He also announced that child care centers and camps are now looking into having small groups of students.
“Today we're releasing guidance for retail stores, which will be listed on mass.gov/reopening. It requires our state to consider how to ramp up other services to support critical workers and their families. Today, our administration is also releasing guidance on child care, recreational summer camps, and youth programs. These programs can reopen in phase two."
The governor also said that by the end of July, he'd like to be testing 45,000 people a day.
