REVERE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Tuesday, Governor Charlie Baker visited the recently launched free drive-through COVID-19 express testing site at Suffolk Downs in Revere.
The governor was joined by Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders to provide an update on the state's coronavirus response efforts.
Baker said the state has a plan in place to begin an interim draft COVID-19 vaccine distribution while supplies are limited.
"We're planning on doing different phases of distribution based on how many vaccines are available and when. In the early phase, we expect limited supply and we plan to prioritize the following groups - healthcare personnel who are likely to be exposed to treat people with COVID-19, people who are at-risk for severe illness from COVID-19 including individuals with underlying medical conditions and those over the age of 65 and then other essential workers," Baker explained.
The plan was submitted to the CDC last Friday.
