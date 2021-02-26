NEWBURYPORT, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker is encouraging more schools in the state to participate in pooled COVID-19 testing.
The governor made the announcement after touring a middle school in Newburyport this morning.
According to Baker, a pooled COVID-19 testing program is a major part of how schools will be able to get students back into the classroom.
“This pool testing program, which we're here today to take a look, it is something that got launched as a first-in-the-nation demonstration a few months ago, basically to add a key tool to school districts and to schools, the ability to do some sort of consistent, relatively uncomplicated, weekly surveillance program around testing,” Baker noted.
During the program's initial phase, the cost is being covered by the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
