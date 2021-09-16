MASSACHUSETTS (WGGB/WSHM) -- Proving you've been vaccinated against COVID-19 can sometimes be a very complicated process in the Bay State.
What if there was a more streamlined approach?
Recently, states like New York and Minnesota have launched free systems to provide digital and authentic proof that a person has been vaccinated or tested negative for COVID-19.
Proof of vaccination could be pulled up easily on a phone.
Governor Charlie Baker briefly weighed in on the matter on Boston public radio Thursday, stopping short of saying a simple system would be coming to Massachusetts in the near future.
“We've been talking to the states that have developed this, I mean, I just happen to think that getting to the point where there’s a relatively simple process for people to credential the fact that they’ve been vaccinated will be important for a whole bunch of reasons,” Baker said.
While the governor wouldn't say such a system is coming to the Commonwealth anytime soon, he is talking to other states about how one would be implemented.
This comes as two-thirds of the American workforce will soon be under a federal mandate to get their COVID shot or submit to weekly testing.
